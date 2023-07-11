Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BABA stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.