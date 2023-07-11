D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,483 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

