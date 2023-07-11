Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

