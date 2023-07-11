D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $278.34 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.