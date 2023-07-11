Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.54 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

