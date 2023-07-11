Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.