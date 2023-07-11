StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

