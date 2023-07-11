Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $121.20

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.09 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

