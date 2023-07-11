Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $231.84

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.84.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

