The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $195.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.31.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

