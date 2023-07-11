Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $250.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

