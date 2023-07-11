Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $129.73

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

