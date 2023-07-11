Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.14.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $167.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.