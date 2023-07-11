Contrasting Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Plus and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Plus and Brookfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 36.59 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.58 $159.32 million $1.44 31.10

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Plus. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Plus and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Plus currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 86.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Superior Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Superior Plus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.