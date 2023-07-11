Financial Survey: American International (AMIH) vs. Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 949 1624 67 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 91.08%. Given American International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $854.36 million $16.43 million 324.77

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

