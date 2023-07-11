Reviewing InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) & Its Peers

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) is one of 383 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -19.07 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $107.40 million -$10.53 million 21.23

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 634 1512 4604 61 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 106.31%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -11,657.68% -99.54% -24.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals rivals beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

