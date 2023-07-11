Critical Contrast: Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kuaishou Technology and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -17.36% -23.92% -6.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.90 -$71.49 million ($1.58) -16.51

This table compares Kuaishou Technology and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kuaishou Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuaishou Technology and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuaishou Technology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 564.23%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Kuaishou Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kuaishou Technology is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Kuaishou Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website. The company also develops and sells entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and others. In addition, it develops software, hardware, and network technology; and offers programming and advertising, internet information, and multimedia information technology services, as well as provides technology development, promotion, and other services. Kuaishou Technology was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.