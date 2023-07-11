T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

