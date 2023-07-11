T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T2 Biosystems
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.