Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) vs. CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Financial Contrast

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 26.90% N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 27.07% 11.94% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $93.26 million 1.05 $27.92 million $2.53 3.67 Peoples Financial Services $123.18 million 2.44 $38.09 million $5.00 8.41

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CBB Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBB Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.