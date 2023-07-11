Analyzing Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avangrid and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 4 0 0 1.80 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

This table compares Avangrid and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 8.25% 3.43% 1.73% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Spine Injury Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $7.92 billion 1.78 $881.00 million $1.76 20.70 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Avangrid beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

