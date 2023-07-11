TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.29 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

