Comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 5.33 $29.78 million $0.14 74.46 Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.47 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -8.69

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 6.54% 10.12% 2.94% Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 942.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 3 3 0 2.50 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.