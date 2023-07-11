CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

CGI Stock Performance

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$138.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.02. The company has a market cap of C$28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$100.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.31.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

