Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $858.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

