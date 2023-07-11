Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $21,086,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.