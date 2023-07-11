Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $20.50

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,143,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

