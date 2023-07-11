Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

