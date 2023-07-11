Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE OGEN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
