LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT opened at $3.16 on Monday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

