HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:HIVE opened at $5.93 on Monday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.53.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp.

