Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.30 on Monday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

