Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) Financial Survey

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Heritage International and Swedish Match AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 997.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Heritage International and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) $2.16 billion 7.48 $724.90 million $0.44 24.02

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Heritage International and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) 30.27% -135.79% 34.22%

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats American Heritage International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International



American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)



Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars. The Lights segment develops and trades matches, lighters, razors, batteries, light bulbs, and toothpicks. The Other Operations segment consists of corporate and Swedish distribution functions.The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

