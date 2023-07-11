Reviewing Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Bay National.

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.17 $40.45 million $3.16 8.53 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 24.30% 16.90% 1.47% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Bay National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

