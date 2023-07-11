LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Critical Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eargo and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.1% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -372.98% -350.17% -107.89% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $39.89 million 2.38 -$157.49 million ($47.68) -0.10 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.32 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.21

LogicMark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eargo has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark beats Eargo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

