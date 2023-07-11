Critical Comparison: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Sunergy and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 127.17%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.1% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Sunergy and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -11.80% -58.38% -9.43%

Volatility and Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $230.91 million 1.64 -$39.59 million ($0.66) -12.94

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats China Sunergy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

