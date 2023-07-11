Comparing Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Whitbread shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitbread N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Whitbread pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Whitbread pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $85.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitbread.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 23.46 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.44 billion 4.26 $355.00 million $3.53 20.23

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Whitbread on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

