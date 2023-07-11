BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $26.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.