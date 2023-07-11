Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $80.73

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.12. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,852,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,270,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,372,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,633,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,637,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

