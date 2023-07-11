Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.90

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

