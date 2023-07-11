Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE ARIS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $610.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 920,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 408,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

