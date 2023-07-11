Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

