BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

