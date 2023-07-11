Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $46.18

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Futu has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Futu will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

