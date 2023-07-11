Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $25.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talos Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

