Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

AAWH opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

