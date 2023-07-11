Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Idorsia in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

