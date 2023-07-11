Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,192.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,192.86 ($28.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,692.50 ($21.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.26, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,992.77. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,658 ($21.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 5,460.99%.

In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.81) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($479.74). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($533.58). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.81) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($479.74). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

