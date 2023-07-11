Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) PT at $12.33

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 326,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 147.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

