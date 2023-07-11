Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $462,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $106,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triumph Financial stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Stories

