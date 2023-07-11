Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.48

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $752.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 37.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

